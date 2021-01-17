Knoxville bartenders receive $5,000 tip from generous customer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Employees at a local bar received the surprise of a lifetime this week in Knoxville. Scott West, owner of Preservation Pub, shared a photo on Facebook Saturday afternoon of a customer leaving a $5,000 tip for bartenders at the Market Square business.

Ashley Coleman, who worked that night and is pictured in the photo shared by West, explained what happened in a Facebook post.

“Last night, Dave and I were working at Preservation Pub when one of our guests ordered a round for the bar, signed his tab and said, ‘Thank you so much – I wanted to make sure I took care of y’all.’ We didn’t think anything of it until the end of the night, when we discovered that he left a $5,000 tip. Understandably, we were a bit taken aback. Dave and I are beyond grateful. COVID hasn’t been kind to any of us but it’s been especially difficult for those of us working in the service industry. Smaller capacities and early curfews have had a devastating financial impact for the majority of us. So, cheers to you Good Samaritan, whoever you are, thank you so much for your generosity!”