Kirtland officials to review parking, traffic issues at Air and Space Fiesta

Kirtland Air Force officials are reviewing traffic and parking issues that occurred at the Air and Space Fiesta. According to the Albuquerque Journal, more than 45,000 attended last month’s event.

“We did receive complaints for traffic from the Air and Space Fiesta, in addition to kudos for the event,” said Kirtland spokeswoman Eva Blaylock. Blaylock also told the Journal base personnel will look over logistics and will discuss potential solutions as well as traffic concerns.

Organizers say they will soon discuss solutions before the next show which take around two years to plan. The last airshow that was hosted at the base was in 2016.