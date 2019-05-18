Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta wows crowds in Albuquerque

Family entertainment soared to new heights Saturday at the Kirtland Air and Space Show, but as many will tell you, it wasn’t just about seeing the sights.

It’s easy to describe the energy at Kirtland Air Force Base on Saturday.

“Loud, very loud,” a spectator said.

“Little kids love to…love to see the planes fly, love to see the big noises, big sounds, big…big bank angles flying all over the place.”

That’s because, for many of them, they’re seeing their dream right in front of their eyes.

“My little guy wants to be an astronaut, so I figured getting him around airplane and air events would spark his interest,” a parent said.

“I wanna fly like the cropdusters and do tricks on them,” a young girl said.

To help them reach those dreams are the pilots and crew members who have already made them a reality.

“We also talk to children and teenagers, people that are thinking about the academy, thinking about the military, tell them what it’s really like and the wonderful opportunities that we’ve had,” a crew member explained.

Women in the industry say experiences like these help pave the way for little girls with big goals.

“It’s just having all the little girls come up, and just the women recognize that, like, there are women in the military and that if you set your mind to something you can do it. No matter your race, gender or anything like that.”

Whether it’s on the ground, in a plane or tumbling through the air, it’s all about igniting something inside the next generation, passing along a love for new heights.

“Maybe we’ve created a few new pilots out of this that will grow up wanting to be a part of the U.S. Air Force and fly, fight and win for us.”

The lineup at this year’s Air Show included Kirtland aircraft along with the Air Force Academy’s parachute team, warbirds and a wing walker.