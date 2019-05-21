Kids get behind the scenes experience at Albuquerque International Sunport

Albuquerque kindergarteners took a memorable trip at the Sunport. They didn’t fly anywhere, but they got a behind the scenes look at the airport.

Hyper and lively Sierra Vista Elementary kindergarteners could barely contain their excitement. They’re en route to places even the frequent fliers don’t get to see at the Sunport.

On a behind the scenes field trip, the kids got to see the old terminal which hasn’t been used for decades, heavy equipment that helps clear the snow from the runways, but the most excitement was course, seeing the planes on the tarmac.

“Woah,” exclaimed the kids watching a plane land.

“I liked seeing the airplanes landing,” said six year-old Peyton Sanchez.

“Three, two, one, blastoff,” yelled the kids watching other planes land.

Some even hopped in the cockpit, well, on a decommissioned plane.

“Where are we going today, guys,” asked one of the parents.

“Disneyland,” exclaimed a kindergartener.

“I saw the controls and how they drive,” said Sanchez.

“It was just a phenomenal opportunity for them for them to be in the back lot of the airport,” said Sanchez’s grandma Cynthia Weber-Tachicka. “Just to see some of the things you never see when you fly.”

For the kids, it was a good time to imagine taking off in a world where the sky is the limit. “I think there are so many jobs and opportunities for them plus, not a lot of the kids get an opportunity to get very far from their neighborhoods and to see there’s a whole world out there,” said Weber- Tachicka.

“Because everything is so cool,” is what Sanchez responded when asked if this was her favorite field trip.

Albuquerque International Sunport workers said they do these field trips every now and then. It certainly left an impression with the kids, some of them told us they now want to be a pilot when they grow up.