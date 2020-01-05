Kenya police arrest 5 over al-Shabab attack on military base

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – A Kenyan police official says five suspects have been arrested after the al-Shabab extremist group attacked a military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops early Sunday.
The U.S. Africa Command has confirmed the attack on Camp Simba in Lamu county. There is no immediate report of U.S. or Kenyan deaths.
An internal Kenyan police report says a fixed-wing U.S. aircraft and two U.S. helicopters were destroyed in the attack at the Manda Bay military airstrip. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab also attacked a U.S. base inside neighboring Somalia last year.