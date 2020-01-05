Kenya police arrest 5 over al-Shabab attack on military base

In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, airmen from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a flag-raising ceremony, signifying the change from tactical to enduring operations, at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. The al-Shabab extremist group said Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 that it has attacked the Camp Simba military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya, while Kenya’s military says the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least four attackers were killed. (Staff Sgt. Lexie West/U.S. Air Force via AP)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – A Kenyan police official says five suspects have been arrested after the al-Shabab extremist group attacked a military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops early Sunday.

The U.S. Africa Command has confirmed the attack on Camp Simba in Lamu county. There is no immediate report of U.S. or Kenyan deaths.

An internal Kenyan police report says a fixed-wing U.S. aircraft and two U.S. helicopters were destroyed in the attack at the Manda Bay military airstrip. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab also attacked a U.S. base inside neighboring Somalia last year.