Keller promotes ‘Metal Mayor’ status with stickers

Mayor Tim Keller is pretty open about his love for heavy metal, even introducing bands on stage when they play in Albuquerque. Now, he’s taking it a step further, promoting his love for metal and promoting himself with a new sticker.

He paid about $100 out of pocket to promote the “Metal Mayor” catchphrase, ordering 1,000 stickers he’s now handing out at public events, according to local artist Michael Wieclaw.

“He wanted some smaller ones to just pass out for fun,” Wieclaw said.

Wieclaw also owns “Metal the Store” at the newly renovated El Vado Motel, and is the man behind the design and production of the Metal Mayor merchandise.

“The Metal Mayor brand came down to the classic Metal Mayor, which is like the Metallica logo, however, a little bit thicker. However, then we have black Metal Mayor, where we have upside down swords and black metal stuff. So yeah, it kind of goes from there, and then we also have bumper stickers and mini stickers,” he explained.

It’s not the first time Keller has put the Metal Mayor slogan out there.

“He told me he was having the State of the City address and he said, ‘I’d love to have you there!'” Wieclaw said.

No one KRQE News 13 talked to on Thursday seemed surprised by the self-promotion.

“I think it’s kind of funny,” Aaron Rivera of Albuquerque said.

“I think anybody that’s going to be running for politics in any way is going to be looking for attention,” Audrie Rios added.

In addition to the mayor’s 1,000 sticker order, Wieclaw says he’s sold about 50 of the small stickers and bumper stickers and 20 to 30 of the T-shirts.

KRQE News 13 reported in February 2018 that the band Anthrax visited Keller’s office before a concert, dubbing him the Metal Mayor.