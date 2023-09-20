ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial against one of the five suspects facing a litany of charges in connection to the raid of a compound in Taos begins on Monday. Jany Leveille is facing federal firearms and conspiracy charges for the 2018 raid where authorities found eleven severely malnourished children and the body of a three-year-old boy. They also found a large stash of guns and ammo.

She pled guilty to one count of conspiring against the United States by targeting government building as part of a plea deal in February. The prosecuting attorneys withdrew from the agreement a couple of weeks late because the other defendants in the case wouldn’t cooperate. Jury selection begins on Monday at district court in Albuquerque.