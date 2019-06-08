June 7 Evening Rush: Video shows suspect in UNM baseball player’s murder

1. New video shows the night Darian Bashir was arrested three months before allegedly shooting and killing a UNM baseball player. Police say Bashir was shooting out of a car, almost hitting officers. Many believe that arrest should have kept him behind bars.

2. A few strong to severe storms across the northeast through around 8:00 p.m. Main hazards are quarter-size hail, cloud-to-ground lightning, and 60 mph winds. Evening temps will be mild in the 60s & 70s for most areas once we lose some daytime heating.

3. The northern New Mexico deputy under scrutiny for tasing a teen with special needs has been in hot water for using his taser, before. It was with a different agency and resulted in a lawsuit, KRQE News 13 has learned.

4. The remaining fireworks following the Roswell explosion were decommissioned Friday morning. The fireworks being set off are the remaining ones that are potentially damaged due to the heat exposure from the explosion.

5. A Santa Fe teen accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend will face a manslaughter charge instead of a murder charge.

The Evening’s Top Stories: