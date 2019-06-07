June 6 Evening Rush: Firefighters recovering after Roswell explosion

1. By the look of Wednesday’s surveillance video of a firework explosion in Roswell, it’s hard to believe anyone survived, but KRQE News 13 is learning the two firefighters critically injured in the incident are doing better.

Full Story: Investigation into Roswell explosion continues

2. Several new qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program are now approved. One of those new qualifying conditions is for opioid addiction.

Full Story: New Mexico expands medical marijuana program

3. High pressure will build into the southwest over the next two days. The result will be warm temps and sunny skies. Albuquerque will likely hit 90° for the first time this spring on Friday and Saturday.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

4. Police have issued a warrant for a woman they now believe played a key role in a recent officer-involved shooting. They say Cynthia Franco was with Daniel Franco when he fled from police on May 16.

Full Story: APD issues warrant for woman connected to officer-involved shooting

5. A shocking discovery was made Thursday morning by some people who work at an Albuquerque business center: boxes upon boxes of un-redacted, old tax records for various people and entities.

Full Story: Boxes upon boxes of old, un-redacted tax records found in Albuquerque dumpster

The Evening’s Top Stories: