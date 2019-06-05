June 4 Evening Rush: Capital outlay money to fund dozens of Albuquerque projects

1. The city is about to get $70 million for all things big and small, from money for a bocce ball court to expanding Paseo del Norte. There's money for 120 projects, including $16 million for the clean-up at the Rail Yards, all the way down to $20,000 for gardening equipment at a community center a few blocks away.

Full Story: Record-high capital outlay money will fund over 100 Albuquerque projects

2. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a small explosion in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to AFR, three workers were injured. Two people have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one is in critical condition.

Full Story: Malfunctioning asphalt torch causes small explosion in northwest Albuquerque

3. A low pressure system will move through New Mexico on Wednesday spreading scattered showers and storms across most areas. The storm will clear the state on Thursday with showers continuing over the mountains.

Full Story: Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

4. Albuquerque Fire Rescue is overwhelmed with calls for service and is asking the public for help. With 109,746 calls last year, AFR is the busiest fire department in the country per capita. One of the most common calls are down-and-out calls.

Full Story: Overwhelmed with calls for service, AFR issues plea to the public

5. A dramatic standoff is what happened after a couple on the run from police crashed a stolen Volvo, and then refused to come out of the upside-down car. The couple even kissed for the police cameras as they were being hauled off to jail.

Full Story: Video: Sealed with a kiss, couple leads deputies on wild chase

