June 3 Evening Rush: Severe storm threat continues into Tuesday

1. A low pressure system sitting off to our west will continue to pump moisture into the state on Tuesday leading to scattered severe storms. By Wednesday the storm will move over the state leading to more rain but less severe weather. Drier air moves in late week.

2. Sunday night, southeastern New Mexico saw hail bigger than baseballs, winds strong enough to uproot trees, and so much rain that fields were turned to lakes. The severe storm brought major damage and posed a real threat to residents.

3. The city is considering having voters rank candidates in order of preference on ballots to avoid costly runoff elections. One proposal on the table would require approval from city council and the mayor, but councilor Don Harris wants voters to make that call.

4. An environmental group says U.S. land managers are giving the oil and gas industry a free pass to pollute and to damage our precious sites. Now they’re suing the Bureau of Land Management in an effort to stop some of it.

5. The Albuquerque man accused of shooting a woman while she was using the WiFi at a public park will spend nearly 20 years behind bars. Phillip Sedillo shot and killed Annamarie Charrette at 4H Park on Menaul near Indian School. Police say Sedillo confronted the couple, then shot them both, killing Charrette.

The Evening’s Top Stories: