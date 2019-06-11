June 10 Evening Rush: State, city officials announce lawsuit against U.S. government

1. The State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque are suing the U.S. government over asylum seekers. The complaint is asking a safe release policy be put back in place. That policy lets asylum seekers go to their destinations while waiting to be processed. It says right now, migrant families are being released in New Mexico communities, without help and it’s burdening local governments and nonprofits. It also asks for reimbursement.

Full Story: New Mexico challenges quick-release asylum practices

2. People who knew the Utah man shot to death inside an Albuquerque brewery over the weekend are describing him as a family man and dedicated veterinarian. Police aren’t saying why Cody Wrathall, 43, was at the brewery or in Albuquerque before he was shot by at least one off-duty FBI agent.

Full Story: Veterinary clinic says man shot at Nexus was Utah veterinarian

3. The deep moisture that led to rain across southern New Mexico on Monday will move out for Tuesday. Spot showers will remain over mountain areas but widespread rain is not expected.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

4. One of the Roswell firefighters badly injured in last week’s explosion underwent surgery Monday. Family and friends have been keeping the community updated on social media. They say Hoby Bonham is up and walking and underwent skin grafts Monday.

Full Story: Roswell firefighter continues to recover following explosion

5. A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a rain-shrouded midtown Manhattan skyscraper Monday, killing the pilot and briefly triggering memories of 9/11, even though it appeared to be an accident unrelated to terrorism. (AP)

Full Story: Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper; pilot killed

The Evening’s Top Stories: