Judge orders documents in case of Nehemiah Griego to be sealed

Thursday, a judge ordered all documents in the case of Nehemiah Griego to be sealed.

Griego killed five family members when he was 15.

He was scheduled to be released last month when he turned 21 after being sentenced as a juvenile.

However, prosecutors argue he is still a danger and should be re-sentenced.

Since then, attorneys from both sides have been filing motions in the case.

While Griego’s attorneys had all their documents sealed, prosecutors have not, allowing information to be released to the media and the community.

Griego’s attorneys don’t think that’s right.

In the end, the judge sided with Griego’s attorneys.

The hearing to decide if Griego will be re-sentenced is set for next month.