ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former Los Lunas High School wrestler, Jonathan Gurule will compete at this years Greco-Roman Junior World Championships in Bulgaria on August 15th. Gurule was named to the U.S. U20 World Team after winning at the US World Team Trials in June.

“Its amazing to represent the United states, you know I love this country. Its amazing to represent my state, there aren’t a lot of wrestlers that come out of New Mexico”, said Jonathan Gurule. I love the pressure, it motivates me and it makes me work harder, I am ready for it. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so I am ready to show the world what I got”, said Gurule.

Gurule wrestles at 55 kilograms, or 121 LBS, he is confident coming into this tournament, but it will be tough, as USA wrestlers haven’t fared well in the past at his weight class. “A Lot of the medalists are at the upper weights, its a lot harder for the USA to win a gold medal, but I want to change that. I want to be the first guy to win at 55 kilograms”, said Gurule.