Jay-Z’s Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case

In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery stumbles and falls to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company is calling on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said was killed by two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood.

Musicians Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Alicia Keys, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, and others signed an open letter published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.

The letter said District Attorney Tom Durden should be recused from the case and state Attorney General Christopher Carr should elect a special prosecutor.

Alicia Keys said Arbery’s death was “heartbreaking, unbelievably unacceptable and inhumane.”