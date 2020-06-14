Japan, New Zealand march to mourn George Floyd, seek change

TOKYO (AP) – Holding handmade signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” several hundred people marched peacefully at a Tokyo park, highlighting the outrage over the death of George Floyd even in a country often perceived as homogeneous and untouched by racial issues.

Sunday’s turnout underlined how Japan, historically reticent in dealing with diversity, is trying to understand the Black Lives Matter movement and grapple with its own history of discrimination. Thousands turned up in Black Lives Matter protests in New Zealand, where they said addressing discrimination in their own country was critical.

