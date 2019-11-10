Japan emperor to greet public in parade marking enthronement

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako, right, wave during the royal motorcade in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshik

TOKYO (AP) – Well-wishers are gathering along a central Tokyo street hours before Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to greet them from a royal motorcade under tight security.

Police have set up 40 security checkpoints. Selfie sticks, bottles and banners – and even shouting – are not allowed inside the restricted zone.

Naruhito succeeded his father Akihito on May 1 following his abdication, and formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony last month.

Naruhito and Masako will greet the people Sunday afternoon from a Toyota convertible during their half-hour motorcade on the 4.6-kilometer (3-mile) route from the palace to the Akasaka imperial residence.

The parade was postponed from the original October date due to the recent typhoon that left more than 90 dead.