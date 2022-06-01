ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball will have Jordan House back in the lineup for a senior season. The talented guard announced his intentions, to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Lobos, on social media Wednesday, saying “I’m Back.”

House played in 31 games last season, averaging nearly 17 points per game. The third team All-Mountain West selection also had a team-leading 68 steals.