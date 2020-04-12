Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt virus spread

Israeli soldiers stand with police officers at a roadblock near Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Israel’s military has deployed hundreds of troops to assist police in enforcing health regulations meant to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Soldiers and police are setting up roadblocks and inspecting passing cars, asking motorists for their reasons for leaving the house. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli government has approved a tight quarantine in several areas of Jerusalem, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods.

The measure, which takes effect at noon on Sunday, faced resistance from ultra-Orthodox ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Residents of four predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas of Jerusalem will not be permitted to leave their neighborhoods for provisioning, and can only move to other areas for essential work and medical care.

Israel’s Health Ministry has documented over 10,000 cases of coronavirus and over 100 deaths. Roughly a fifth of all cases are in Jerusalem.