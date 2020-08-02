Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s east coast has started to see the first bands of heavy rain from Isaias, and officials are watching the approaching storm with a wary eye because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the coronavirus in areas where cases are surging.

Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it barrels toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians would start seeing impacts overnight, and warned residents to take the storm seriously.

Isaias is expected to travel along the state’s east coast throughout Sunday and then track up or just off the Eastern seaboard early in the week.

