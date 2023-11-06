GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is visiting Gallup, New Mexico in an effort to help residents that need assistance. The visits will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8.

During the visits, residents can get help with account questions, adjustments, basic tax law questions, payment options, identity authentication for the Taxpayer Protection Program, and other assistance. The IRS will take both walk-ins and pre-scheduled appointments (call 615-250-5328 to make an appointment).

The event will be at the Octavia Fellin Public Library at 15 West Hill Avenue, 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM 87301. On Tuesday, the event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, the event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visitors should bring a valid state or federal ID and any relevant documents from the IRS. For people who need help but who cannot attend the event, they can call 844-545-5640 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment at a Tax Assistance Office.