COLORADO (KRQE) — Investigators in Colorado said the suspect that killed Coronado Police Department Sergeant Michael Moran began shooting almost immediately. Sgt. Moran pulled over a vehicle on November 29 when police said the gunman, identified as Jason Campbell, began firing.

Preliminary information also says Sgt. Moran was able to return fire before Campbell and another suspect fled the scene. The two then got into another shootout with a Cortez police officer and Montezumo County Sheriff’s Department deputy leading to Campbell being shot and killed. Moran died after being taken to the hospital.