NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Children in state custody with nowhere to go are sleeping in office buildings across New Mexico. It’s an issue New Mexico’s Children, Youth & Families Department acknowledges is happening and says it’s working to fix. Knowing nothing would change overnight, KRQE Investigates looked into what was going on inside the offices right now while kids and staff wait for a solution. We found one location is calling the police nearly every day for help with the kids.

“Are we gonna fix this issue on housing them here?” a fed-up Roswell Police Sergeant asked a CYFD employee when responding to another call at the state office building. He continued, “’Cause this is starting to become a major, major, major…” She cut him off in agreement, “It is.” “…problem,” the sergeant added.

The CYFD employee explained, “They cannot control it. And it’s like this all the time.” “Well, the thing is – is what’s getting to the point, we respond here every day,” the sergeant said. “I know you do,” the employee responded.

The conversation was recorded on the sergeant’s lapel camera footage captured on October 5, 2023. Records show from October 2022 to October 2023, Roswell Police responded to the CYFD Office 120 times. This time, it involved two teenage girls who sources said were likely going to stay in the office that night because there are not enough foster homes in the city. But after the incident that prompted police to show up, the two slept in juvenile detention centers instead.

The first officer on the scene responded around 4 p.m. Inside the office building, his lapel camera footage showed an upset Mother yelling at CYFD employees. “And I’m telling y’all that that is false,” she said. The woman claimed the state used a fake police report to revoke her parental rights. RPD said she showed up to the office with her oldest daughter after an investigator removed her two youngest girls from her home again. They ran away after the initial removal. In the lapel footage, a CYFD employee is heard saying the girls were on ‘runaway status.’ According to CYFD, “Runaway status refers to a child or youth in custody of Protective Services who leaves the supervision of the foster care provider without expressed permission and whose whereabouts cannot be verified.” The state agency would not say how long the two had been on the run.

The priority for the employees at that moment is to get the mom to leave. They repeatedly asked her, but she would not budge. The mom said she would not leave without her two younger daughters. Meanwhile, the girls are seen running across the tables and heard yelling profanities at the CYFD employees. At one point, they block a CYFD employee from walking around the room by leaning against the wall and putting their legs up on the chairs.

The already out-of-control situation quickly escalated when the oldest daughter, not in state custody was also told to leave. On her way out, lapel video captured the 19-year-old smacking a water bottle off the table and then throwing red paint on a CYFD employee. She was stopped and forced out the door. The officer attempted to get the mom out at that point too, but she got around him, trying to tend to her younger girls became frantic.

The two girls were held back by Chaves County CASA employees, child advocates, who said CYFD called them in because they are trained in de-escalation. The mom tried to pull them away, repeatedly yelling “Let her go!” Lapel footage captured someone pushing a CASA employee into the officer.

At least five more 911 calls were made demanding more officers on the scene, according to a public records request.

911 CALL: And there’s girls going crazy and throwing things, and there’s fists being thrown.

911 CALL: Please send somebody right now. No, no. Oh, God. Please send somebody now.

Roswell’s Police Chief said dispatchers labeled the call a ‘riot,’ prompting every on-duty officer to respond, plus the Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, fire, and paramedics.

Lapel video and the police report revealed that right before officers finally got the older daughter and the mom outside, the 15-year-old punched a CYFD worker in the face and her 17-year-old sister shoved the woman.

Two officers moved in to take the 15-year-old into custody for battery. The police report stated she fought back, bit an officer’s hand, and kicked him, prompting them to fall. The two officers tackled her to the ground, and she was eventually charged.

Back outside, the conversation between the RPD sergeant and a CYFD employee continued:

CYFD Employee: We’re not allowed to put hands on them. We’re not allowed to put ’em down on the ground. We’re not allowed to do anything.

Sergeant: I wish y’all were because…

CYFD Employee: We can’t. You guys are the only ones that can do that. That’s why we call.



Records show, that since October 2022, CYFD’s also called 911 for kids running away, damaging the office, and threatening staff. “My guys are getting very frustrated on coming out here,” the sergeant told the CYFD employee. She responded, “I know they are. So are we. We’re scared. We don’t want to come to work. We don’t want to come to work.”

Roswell’s Police Chief, Lance Bateman, said the kids can come and go during the day and 911 calls stemmed from whether they returned and what happened when they did. He explained, “We’ve gotten calls where they show up intoxicated and stuff like that. So, what’s going to happen when they bring a weapon back and decide to retaliate against a staff member? Yeah, it definitely could end up bad. And, you know, hopefully, there’s a solution somewhere close down the road.”

“It makes me angry,” Barbara Yehl said. “Angry at CYFD, at the state of New Mexico for, not doing their job to make sure that kids are in a safe place.” Yehl runs Lighthouse, a foster family support organization in Roswell. And, the Governor appointed her to the CYFD Policy Advisory Council earlier this year.

Yehl said the kids staying in Roswell’s office are ones the state could not find an appropriate placement for because they have behavioral and mental health issues. She understands why they have been acting out, saying sleeping in a fold-up cot in an office with their belongings in movable totes does not offer any stability. “These kids who already feel like no one loves them and feel worthless and hopeless and their family doesn’t want them, foster parents don’t want them, and now even the staff who’s supposed to take care of them is moving their stuff out of the way so that they can work. It’s the worst message you can give a kid,” she said.

“I just really, you know, want to say like I understand the public’s perception of office stays,” CYFD’s Cabinet Secretary Designate Teresa Casados said. She gave KRQE Investigates less than 11 minutes of her time for questions on the topic.

KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret asked, “Does this seem like the right solution …” Casados interrupted, “No.” Pierret continued, “…for these kids?” “It doesn’t,” Casados said. “And it’s something that we’re really looking at.”

She said the state is in talks with someone in Roswell to get a different place where the kids can sleep. But until then? Casados told KRQE Investigates that CYFD offers resources for the kids but did not share specifics. “We do work with the providers. They come in on-site and they will be there with our staff and provide services,” she said. “You know, but just like anywhere else in the state, the number of providers are thin everywhere.”

As for the workers helping the kids and forced to give up time with their families to sleep in the office, too? “We’re doing trauma-enforced training for our staff,” Casados said. “So that, you know, they’re better equipped to deal with the situation.” She is also encouraging the staff to continue calling Roswell Police for help.



“Are you okay with taking the police resources to do that almost every day?” Pierret asked. “I honestly don’t just feel like this is a CYFD situation, right? If those kids weren’t in our office, they would be out in the community. And so, it’s a community issue,” Casados responded.

Since December 2022, CYFD said kids have slept in 19 offices across the state. In Roswell, the state added, the maximum number of kids sleeping in the office at one time is four. That was earlier this summer.