Video shows driver run red light, plow into ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments a driver runs a red light, slamming into an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus.

As the ART bus slowed to a stop at a red light on Central and Locust, video shows a red SUV plow through the light, hitting two other cars before slamming into the front of the bus.

“I didn’t see what hit him, I didn’t see who hit him, it happened so fast,” said Denise Martinez, one of the drivers in the first set of vehicles hit.

Both the driver of the bus and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. A witness to the crash helped the driver of the SUV get out of the vehicle. That driver was taken away in a stretcher.

“Witnesses say that the car was in and out of traffic, ran the red – hit a truck, hit another car and hit the ART bus,” said Rick De Reyes, ABQ Ride Spokesman. He said this crash could have happened to any driver on the road.

Video from the bus shows the windshield spray glass into the face of the bus driver, and passengers rush to see if he’s ok.

De Reyes said the bus driver suffered minor cuts from the busted glass, but was otherwise all right.

The city had to replace the front-facing windshield and do some repairs to the bus.

Aside from three pedestrian crashes, including one fatal back in January, there have been 32 ART bus accidents involving other vehicles.

ABQ Ride officials remind drivers to be mindful of others and obey traffic signals.

The city expects the bus to be back in service by late next week.

Albuquerque police said the driver of the SUV was cited for red light violation.

