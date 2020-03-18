Breaking News
Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus
Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham holds press conference on coronavirus update

Video shows driver run red light, plow into ART bus

On Special Assignment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments a driver runs a red light, slamming into an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus.

As the ART bus slowed to a stop at a red light on Central and Locust, video shows a red SUV plow through the light, hitting two other cars before slamming into the front of the bus.

“I didn’t see what hit him, I didn’t see who hit him, it happened so fast,” said Denise Martinez, one of the drivers in the first set of vehicles hit.

Both the driver of the bus and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. A witness to the crash helped the driver of the SUV get out of the vehicle. That driver was taken away in a stretcher.

“Witnesses say that the car was in and out of traffic, ran the red – hit a truck, hit another car and hit the ART bus,” said Rick De Reyes, ABQ Ride Spokesman. He said this crash could have happened to any driver on the road.

Video from the bus shows the windshield spray glass into the face of the bus driver, and passengers rush to see if he’s ok.

De Reyes said the bus driver suffered minor cuts from the busted glass, but was otherwise all right.

The city had to replace the front-facing windshield and do some repairs to the bus.

Aside from three pedestrian crashes, including one fatal back in January, there have been 32 ART bus accidents involving other vehicles.

ABQ Ride officials remind drivers to be mindful of others and obey traffic signals.

The city expects the bus to be back in service by late next week.

Albuquerque police said the driver of the SUV was cited for red light violation.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞