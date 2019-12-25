The Best of KRQE’s On Special Assignment 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Best of On Special Assignment 2019 edition highlights investigations from KRQE’s Special Assignment team of Lysee Mitri and Gabrielle Burkhart.
1. Albuquerque Police worker admits to trashing evidence
The Albuquerque Police Department says it caught a now-former employee bungling case after case. The person failed to turn in police reports, left evidence lying around and in some cases threw it away. Lysee Mitri exposed the case killer in January.
2. Residents angry with fire station closure, slow emergency response
In February, Gabrielle Burkhart found a New Mexico neighborhood waiting up to 20 minutes for emergency crews to arrive after calling 911. Since the story originally aired, Rio Rancho has now dedicated rescue ambulance staff who provide medical transport during daytime hours Monday through Friday.
3. DWI hit-and-run case dismissed after prosecutor’s mistake
In April, Lysee Mitri reported how a family was upset saying that the District Attorney’s office dropped the ball and let a dangerous driver go free. What was the prosecutor’s crucial mistake that got a case dismissed against a repeat drunk driver, suspected in another hit and run crash? Click here for full story.
4. Domestic violence victims left in limbo for months after reporting crimes
In February, KRQE News 13 found victims of domestic violence were stuck in limbo. They were waiting to see if the courts would come to their rescue. KRQE News 13 found that hundreds of domestic violence cases were piled up in the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office. Lysee Mitri exposed the problem and what the DA had to say about it.
5. State Police operation catches servers selling alcohol to teens
Everyone knows the drinking age is 21 and that you can get in trouble if you sell alcohol to a minor. However, you’d be amazed at how many people still do it. Gabrielle Burkhart went behind the scenes of a New Mexico State Police operation and saw how many people still sell alcohol to minors.
6. Lumpy highway project will cost NMDOT $4.2 million to fix
An expensive New Mexico road project got off to a very bumpy start which resulted in a costly redo. In May, Lysee Mitri reported on what caused the redo and how much extra repairs cost taxpayers.
7. Are fake online reviews fooling New Mexico consumers?
A lot of people check out online reviews before they visit a restaurant or hire someone for a job. How reliable are those reviews? One man has made it his mission to call out companies with what he calls fake five-star reviews. Gabrielle Burkhart in October how some New Mexico businesses made his list.
8. Is any of this yours? New Mexico has $286M in unclaimed cash
Is there a pile of cash with your name on it? In May, Gabrielle Burkhart discovered the state is holding onto hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money.