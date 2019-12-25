The Best of KRQE’s On Special Assignment 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Showing up late to work and leaving early, getting car rental upgrades and even a free ticket to a car show. A new city investigation reveals that's what some city workers may have been doing on business trips.

Albuquerque Transit employees were supposed to be inspecting the assembly of the original electric Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) buses in California. Now, the city says, three employees could be in trouble for how they were spending their time and taxpayer money instead.