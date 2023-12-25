ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE works hard to keep New Mexico informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently. Their investigations can sometimes take months to uncover different issues around the state. Below is a list of investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart.
1. VIDEO: Family rushing to save dog’s life held at gunpoint by police
A New Mexico family rushing to try and save their dog’s life was stopped and held at gunpoint by the cops. KRQE Investigates obtained the police videos from a traffic stop that still has a family in disbelief. Click here for full story.
2. Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove. Click here for full story.
3. VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block
Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Click here for full story.
4. ‘He was a good man’: Guilt-ridden Roswell man confesses to killing landlord in 2008
A 14-year-old missing persons case is now closed after an out-of-the-blue murder confession. Tony Peralta called 9-1-1 on May 1 to tell Roswell Police he killed his landlord in 2008. Click here for full story.
5. Neighbors claim accused killer shot through ceiling weeks before murders
Violent threats, shots through an apartment floor, and a pair of double murders. For families caught in the middle of it, they believe tragedy could have been prevented. KRQE Investigates takes viewers through the harrowing case of John Paul Ballejos. Click here for full story.
6. Cattle guard conspiracy? New Mexico ranchers claim county, neighbors want their land
It’s like a tale from the Old West. Two New Mexico brothers believe their local government is scheming with another rancher to run them off their property. How? By tripling the number of cattle guards surrounding their Quay County land, making it impossible to move around. After the last two went in, Bucky and Dusty Stone took the long-standing feud to court. Click here for full story.
7. Cannabis check-in: pot shops outnumber liquor stores in Albuquerque
A year after marijuana became legal in New Mexico, Albuquerque now has more pot shops than liquor stores. Driving around the city, it feels like they are in every strip mall, and they just keep coming.“We were coming down to our very last, you know, of our financial security. And just in time we opened up and it’s, it’s been a blessing,” said Andre Galarza, of his family-owned pot shop. Click here for full story.
8. Why has Tent Rocks been closed for three years?
It’s been a major tourism draw for New Mexico for decades. But it’s been closed off since the COVID-19 shut-down three years ago. So when will the public be allowed to see the Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument again in person? Click here for full story.