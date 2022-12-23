ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart.
1. “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters
Shoplifters, getting more and more brazen, are essentially daring store workers and security to stop them. Ann Pierret went behind the scenes to see how law enforcement is now shifting its focus to what was once a petty crime.
2. Albuquerque bus drivers speak out about violence
City of Albuquerque bus drivers have to deal with all kinds of trouble. Lately, they’re finding themselves attacked from more often. In Gabrielle Burkhart obtained numbers and disturbing video to show what’s happening on Albuquerque buses.
3. Suspected serial killer’s chilling confession
More than 30 years since young women were inexplicably killed in Albuquerque. A middle-aged man came forward in a bombshell confession to Albuquerque police. Gabrielle Burkhart obtained the alleged killer’s chilling confession to detectives. A warning: the details he shares are disturbing.
4. New Mexico officer charged with choking woman
A New Mexico police officer charged with choking a woman. Records from previous departments he worked for reveal a pattern of misconduct as he jumped from agency to agency. Ann Pierret obtained body camera footage showing the Albuquerque Police Department’s response to the woman’s request for help.
5. Young DWI suspect says officer raped her
A New Mexico Police officer is accused of raping a female DWI suspect. Gabrielle Burkhart obtained police videos showing what the woman told investigators and how the criminal investigation unfolded
6. The Syed family’s encounters with police
The Syed family has encountered police more than a few times; specifically Muhammad Syed, Adil Syed, and Shaheen Syed, more than a dozen times in the last five years. APD released videos to Ann Pierret, showing several of the family’s run-ins.
7. Man escapes police custody in handcuffs
Law enforcement officers often express frustration about “catch and release,” when criminals are let out of jail shortly after they’re booked. In this case, a man let himself slip away from custody, escaping from a police station. Gabrielle Burkhart obtained video of the incident
8. New Mexico deputy’s COVID-19 death not line of duty
What if they die of COVID-19 after seemingly catching the virus on duty? Ann Pierret follows the fight one fallen deputy’s family had to wage to get what they believe they deserve.
9. New Mexico woman thought she paid off home
A New Mexico woman says she worked her whole life to pay off her forever home. However, a surprise knock at her door changed everything. Gabriele Burkhart went behind the scenes on this surprise foreclosure.