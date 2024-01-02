SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new owners of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Zorro Ranch’ property in New Mexico are protesting the property’s value. In a complaint filed in Santa Fe County District Court just before Christmas, the new owners of the roughly 8,000-acre ranch in Stanley, New Mexico are asking for a refund in taxes paid on the property.

The New Mexico ranch was sold to San Rafael LLC last year for an undisclosed amount. However, according to the property’s Notice of Value statement from 2023, Santa Fe County values the property at $21,130,201. The most recent estimated property tax amount listed is $151,475.

Court documents show the new owners are now arguing the property is worth much less than that, at $9 million. “We like to see any information they have,” explained Isaiah Romero, Santa Fe County Assessor.

“I know this sold last year, we want to see the closing documents, we want to see what was included in the sale, and that’s a lot of the work that the Assessor’s Office does – is we want to break down all information possible to get to a close scope of value, as all appraisers do,” Romero added.

KRQE reached out to the representative for San Rafael LLC but has not received a reply for comment.

The Zorro Ranch is one of the highest-valued properties in Santa Fe County. The county assessor said generally, it could take weeks or sometimes years to conclude a property value dispute.