NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s no secret drunk driving is a major issue in New Mexico. The decision to drive drunk has killed loved ones and sent hundreds of people to jail each year. Since, 2018, the Bernalillo County DA’s Office has been tracking how these cases move through the court system.

“If we get a case where discovery has been turned over, the officers have conducted their interviews and they show up to court, we’re convicting at about an 89% rate,” Bernalillo County Deputy DA Joshua Boone explained. “We don’t lose those cases.” 89% of drunk drivers held accountable if police follow through on DWI cases.

Boone got to that percentage because he’s been tracking DWI convictions and dismissals in the county since 2018. The data shows the conviction rate is increasing, but a third of drunk driving cases are still dismissed. The data blames police officers, showing they aren’t showing up to court, completing pre-trial interviews or turning over all the evidence.

Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office all say there are ‘justified’ explanations.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said, “They could be on leave, they could be on vacation, they could have got COVID, they could have had a baby, they could have not gotten notification that the trial was happening.” Lt. Aaron Williamson with BCSO explained, “One deputy might have seven cases that are being prosecuted in six different courtrooms throughout the day.” APD’s Chief Harold Medina stated, “The number one reason is the fact that officers are tied up on something else and they’re unable to go.”

Albuquerque Police Department

Chief Medina explained when it comes to leaving a call to get to court, the call takes priority. But, he said that shouldn’t have to be an either-or scenario. “The answers to some of these questions have to be posed to our legislature and to our courts,” he said. “And they have to find ways that we ensure that cases are extended when it’s beyond the officer’s control whether they can be in court or not.” Deputy DA Boone was quick to point out defendants have the right to keep their cases moving forward. To help with scheduling, the DA’s Office said it has worked with APD to make sure they’re on the same page.

In 2019 and 2020, a total of 16.4% of APD’s dismissals are attributed to one officer. The cases were dropped because the officer behind those arrests — Fred Duran — was fired for lying in a DWI case.

“If you look back historically over the years, these are probably some of the best numbers we’ve had in conviction rates in a very long time,” Chief Medina said. He wants to focus on the 68% conviction rate for 2020 cases. That’s up almost 20% over the previous two years. He believes the pandemic restrictions played a big role, allowing officers to appear in hearings and trials by Zoom rather than having to physically show up.

“They were able to be multiple places at once,” Chief Medina explained. “And this enabled us to kind of spread ourselves thinner.” But, KRQE pointed out in 2020, 320 of APD’s cases were still dismissed. Of those 320, judges dismissed half of them because of an officer’s failure — justified or not.

The data shows an increase in APD officers failing to complete a pre-trial interview. That’s an added task the Deputy DA said shouldn’t be required. “Why are we needing to interview officers when everything is being recorded on body cameras, dash cameras, or some kind of video?” Boone posed. He said defense attorneys can watch those recordings and read the police reports, leaving the officer out of the equation. “The defendant’s right should be protected, absolutely,” Boone said. “But in these particular cases, this is an unnecessary step.”

New Mexico State Police

“Sometimes it feels like we add things to this process in hopes of the more dates you add to an officer’s calendar, the more chances there is they can’t show up,” NMSP Chief Johnson said. Failing to show up to court was State Police’s biggest problem in 2019. The data attributes about 75% of their dismissals that year to officers. While NMSP has a 5-person DWI unit devoted to catching drunk drivers in Albuquerque, Chief Johnson doesn’t believe they’re the ones responsible for any of those dismissals.

He explained, “In 2019, we sent a very large contingent of our force to the metro area to assist APD with violent crime.” 50 officers from all over New Mexico were deployed to Albuquerque for 50 days. They made various stops and arrests and then returned to their original posts when the time was up. “I didn’t plan it as well as I should have to make sure that the backend was taken care of,” Chief Johnson admitted. “Yeah, that one’s on me.”

In 2020, the dismissals for State Police’s DWI cases dropped drastically. Looking at the numbers overall, NMSP has the highest conviction rate in the county — 81.2%. The agency also made the smallest number of DWI arrests last year, just 305. “I do believe the citizens, you know at times or all the time, probably want a 100% conviction rate. I don’t know that that’s possible,” Chief Johnson added.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

That’s a point BCSO’s Lt. Aaron Williamson made a few times during our conversation. “We’d love to see a 100% conviction rate, but that’s not the way our court system is set up,” he said.

Lt. Williamson added it’s unfair to pin dismissals on police, pointing out that we wouldn’t even be looking at these issues if people weren’t driving drunk in the first place. He explained tougher penalties would help with that. “People are getting charged and they’re realizing that you know, this is not this is not what I want to do,” Lt. Williamson said.

But, there are not any penalties if a deputy doesn’t follow through on a case. Lt Williamson responded to that point, “Correct. Again, we’re human I mean, there’s plenty of blame to go around to everybody.”

When asked why a third of BCSO’s dismissed cases in 2020 were because evidence was missing, Lt. Williamson defended deputies, explaining they aren’t always aware there’s an issue. He questioned, “Could that have been just a clerical error? Could that have been changed by making a phone call saying hey, we don’t have this evidence? Do you have it?”

All three agencies want to make it clear that their officers are not missing deadlines or court dates on purpose. “Every one of them is dedicated when they make an arrest,” Lt. Williamson said. “They want to see it through and they want to see a conviction.” Chief Medina explained, “It’s a letdown for an officer because so much work has been put into that case, to begin with.” “Or, what’s the point?” Chief Johnson asked. “We’ll look in the mirror on the ones, the ones that are our fault. And we’ll meet with the DA’s Office to figure out another system if it’s not working on their end.”

If a case is dismissed, it’s taken off of the accused’s record, too. As for all those drunk drivers catching a break, the DA’s Office hopes the embarrassment, hassle, and time behind bars from the DWI arrest is enough to make them think twice before driving drunk again.