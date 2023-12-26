The 2023 edition of the Best of Larry Barker highlights some of the best investigations from the past year.
Albuquerque’s Gateway Center: The Danger Zone
In April, Larry Barker learned the City of Albuquerque was under investigation and accused of disregarding important federal health and safety rules during the construction of the Gateway Center for the homeless. Read the full story here.
City of Albuquerque slapped with $760K fine for violating safety regulations
In September, after a six-month OHSB investigation, the City of Albuquerque and a private contractor were slapped with the largest safety fine in New Mexico history for recklessly violating federal Occupational Health and Safety regulations at the city’s Gateway Center construction project. Read the full story here.
How Albuquerque officials misused tax dollars in turf scheme
In 2022, Larry Barker broke the story showing Albuquerque officials diverted almost a quarter of a million dollars to benefit a privately owned business. In May, Larry Barker followed up on how high-ranking public officials duped taxpayers by misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars. Read the full story here.
The glitch: No federal background checks on New Mexico cannabis applicants
Was it a mistake or simply an oversight? Whatever you want to call it, when lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana two years ago, there was a slipup that nobody noticed. Larry Barker noticed it in July and its blunder that it’s having a major impact on the new cannabis industry. Read the full story here.
A matter of life and death at Albuquerque Public Schools
Why did Albuquerque Public School officials dump hundreds of thousands of dollars of life-saving equipment in the trash? Most of the devices had never been used and some were brand new. In October, Larry Barker’s investigations showed it could be a matter of life and death at APS. Read the full story here.
New Mexico’s mystery project: A case study in wasted tax dollars
At the State Capitol, there’s a funding request called Project 463. But if you ask lawmakers what it is, you’ll get blank stares. “I read the description of what this project is and it didn’t make any sense,” said State Senator Mark Moores (R-ABQ). In fact, the only thing anyone really knows about Project 463 is that it will cost taxpayers $50,000. Read the full story here.