Zorro Ranch, one of several properties owned by Jeffrey Epstein, is listed at $27.5 million. (KRQE Sky News 13)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The roughly 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico connected to Jeffrey Epstein was listed for sale for $27.5 million; and according to the Santa Fe County Clerks’ office – it was sold this month to San Rafael Ranch, LLC. A new warranty deed was recorded on August 16 for an undisclosed amount.

KRQE Investigates obtained documents confirming the change of ownership from Cypress Inc. to San Rafael Ranch, LLC. Records show Epstein and the Zorro trust bought the ranch from the Gary King family, then built his 33,339 square foot mansion there in the ’90s.

Two years ago, KRQE Investigates uncovered a fake warranty deed connected to the Epstein property in New Mexico. The Florida man associated with the fake deed later faced a federal indictment for allegedly hiring a hitman.

On Tuesday, an attorney for the Epstein estate confirmed to KRQE the sale of the Zorro ranch property.