ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Among the massive Black Friday crowd at the Coronado Center was an off-duty Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Lieutenant shopping with his family. Surveillance video shows him running toward the gunman as soon as the shot was fired. KRQE Investigates spoke with that Lieutenant about the moments he says his training kicked in.

Most shoppers at the Coronado Center on Black Friday were unaware of what was happening as a group of teens ran past families and children on the second floor. One of the teens was holding a gun.

“I actually assumed that they were shoplifting because I saw several of our deputies there, they were doing a shoplifting operation, so I expected to see a couple deputies chasing them,” explained Lt. Santiago Roybal, of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Roybal was there shopping with his family on his day off. He’s seen on surveillance video from the Coronado Center mall, standing with his family as a group of teens run past them.

“We planned a full shopping day with my parents and my sister and brother-in-law, my wife and I,” Lt. Roybal told KRQE News 13. “My niece and nephew were also there.”

But as the teens ran past, Lt. Roybal said he heard another man shout. “He said he has a gun. It was very crowded, so I couldn’t see where the gun was,” said Roybal.

That’s when the nearly 19-year law enforcement officer said he told his wife and family to take cover. “We have a lot of conversations as a family of what to expect in these scenarios,” said Lt. Roybal. “When my kids were younger, we played a game of kind of like slug bug, but looking for exits.”

He and his wife have been married almost 21 years, and have conversations about what to do in a potential active shooter situation, Roybal said. “She did a great job of that, in this — and I said, ‘Just go the other way.'”

While his family took cover in a jewelry store, Roybal went toward the gunman and kept close watch as two teens kept shouting at each other. At that point, nervous mall-goers are seen on surveillance footage moving away from the doors.

“He went outside and I didn’t see that he had a gun at first, but I saw that he had a magazine,” Lt. Roybal said of the accused shooter, later identified as 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya.

“The kid that he was chasing walked up kind of next to me and was trying to entice him to come back in,” Roybal recalled. “So I turned and looked at the kid that was enticing the other one to come back in, and that’s when I heard the shot.”

As the crowd took cover, surveillance video shows Roybal running toward the suspected gunman. Video shows the suspected shooter, 15-year-old Montoya, run away. Lieutenant Roybal is running after him.

When asked what made him run toward the suspected shooter, Lt. Roybal replied, “Training. It’s something that we train from the very beginning. I wish I could say that it was a choice that I made. I wasn’t. I saw what was happening and I reacted to it. It’s something that we all do in law enforcement.”

Armed with his personal pistol, Lt. Roybal said he and an off-duty APD officer chased the suspect toward Menaul, where the teen crossed through traffic. “I went to the next road up in case he ran that direction,” said Roybal. “I was still on the phone at the time and we lost him.”

“As soon as I could, I texted my wife to see if anyone had been hit because I didn’t even know if there was a victim,” Lt. Roybal recalled. “I knew it was one single shot and not an active shooter.”

Born and raised in the South Valley, Lt. Roybal is thankful it wasn’t worse. He has three teens of his own. “I worry sometimes that they don’t get to live the same childhood that I did being teenagers because there are several young people with guns that don’t get into physical fights anymore,” said Roybal. “The first thing they do is shoot.”

“But the best thing I can do is prepare them as much as possible and keep them safe,” Roybal told KRQE. “We’ve had the conversation several times, they know to just get away.”

Montoya later turned himself in and is still behind bars. Lt. Roybal said he won’t let this incident keep him from venturing out to shop with his family.