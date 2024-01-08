ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a surprising case of election interference that made national headlines one year ago. The homes of four Democrats were sprayed with bullets and a failed Republican candidate was accused of pulling the trigger. Now, the key suspect whose arrest helped investigators piece the case together is taking a deal. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret was in the federal courtroom as Jose Louise Trujillo admitted his role.

Last January, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy found nearly 900 fentanyl pills, $3,036 in cash, ammunition, and two firearms inside a car he pulled over for an expired registration. Police would then trace one of the firearms, the Glock outfitted with a drum magazine, to a shooting at a Democratic politician’s home just hours prior, New Mexico Senator Linda Lopez.

She was the fourth Democratic politician in Albuquerque to report shots fired at her home within a month. With this traffic stop, the investigation into who was firing those shots cracked wide open. Jose Louise Trujillo was behind the wheel, but that car belonged to Solomon Peña, a Republican who had lost race for a New Mexico House of Representatives seat by nearly 50 percentage points. U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez said that loss and Peña’s belief the election was rigged prompted him to shoot at the homes of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.

Monday, inside a federal courtroom, Trujillo admitted to helping Peña. He told the judge he joined the failed political candidate in the shooting at Sen. Lopez’s home just before the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested him. In the month prior, he admitted to receiving a gun from Peña to shoot at then-House Speaker Javier Martinez’s home. He said Peña shot at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioners Adriann Barboa and Debbie O’Malley who helped certify November 2022 election. But, Trujillo admitted to being paid by Peña to slash Barboa’s tires and break windows at her home before the shooting.

As part of his plea, Trujillo also admitted to helping Peña’s campaign for the New Mexico House of Representatives. He said Peña paid him to use his bank account. Trujillo said Peña gave him money to put into the account that would then go to Peña’s political campaign.

As part of the agreement, Trujillo only pled to three of his original felony charges. The others will be dropped when he’s sentenced. Separately, he was charged and pled guilty to possessing the fentanyl found in the car he was stopped in, admitting he planned to sell it. For that charge, Trujillo could be facing life in prison.

Trujillo has two co-defendants, his father Demetrio Trujillo, and Solomon Peña. Both men are still facing the original 11 felony counts, charged in the federal indictment. It is not clear if Jose Trujillo will testify against either of them. Two other co-conspirators listed in the original charging documents have not yet been named.