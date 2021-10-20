Behind the story: State property used as pop-up car lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have called a nearby pop-up used car sales lot a nuisance that’s bringing cars, trash and vandalism to their homes. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently covered the problem happening on state-owned land near Coors and I-40.

Breaking down several elements in the story, Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Gabrielle to talk about the process she went through to put her report together. Watch the video above to view the entire conversation.

In her interview, Gabby explains what her conversation was like with the car salesman she confronted. Gabby also discusses the scope of the issue, what NMDOT plans to do to help solve concerns and how the problem has grown larger over the years.