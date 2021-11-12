Behind the story: Small business’ sales tactics questioned after $60K in charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 investigation tells the story of a Santa Fe man’s experience fighting back against $60,000 worth of charges for skincare products he claims he didn’t want. The situation happened in mid-2021 at a shop near the Santa Fe Plaza and was only resolved after lawyers got involved.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently discussed the investigation at length with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee.

For more context on Gabrielle's report, watch or read the story in full on KRQE.com: "Man with autism charged $60K for skincare products."

Among the topics discussed, why Gabrielle chose to report on this story and more on what the customer told Gabrielle about why he felt pressured into the purchase. At the end of the conversation, listen for more details on the interaction Gabrielle had with the business’ staff when she started asking questions about what happened.

