TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A possible plea deal in a years old child abuse case has put the spotlight on the intersection between child-parental reunification and accountability for alleged criminal charges. A December 2021 KRQE News 13 investigation exposed the case against two adoptive parents who were granted the right to visit a two-year-old boy they’re also accused of abusing.

While some people tied to the case have suggested that the boy was part to “one of the worst” abuse cases they’ve ever seen, the Taos County District Attorney’s Office recently moved to offer a plea deal to the couple charged in the case. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently looked into the attempted plea deal during a court hearing in April.

Ann spoke with KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee in an extended interview about her latest investigation. Watch the video embedded on this page for the full investigative conversation.

As part of the segment, Ann and Chris discuss what’s taken place since her initial investigation in December, and her follow up investigation in February. Ann also discusses the judge’s recent ruling, why prosecutors are attempting the plea deal and what the suspects’ defense is saying.

