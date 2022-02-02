ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 investigation reveals new details in the arrest of a now-former Isleta Police officer who’s accused of raping a person he had taken into custody. That officer is facing multiple charges in a case that’s now pending before Bernalillo County district court.

Police video reveals new details in the case, including an interview with the suspect, Leon Martin, 22. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently discussed the story at length with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee in an investigative conversation.

Watch the video above for the complete investigative conversation. For the full context on this investigative conversation, watch Gabby’s investigation titled, “Video: Young DWI suspect says officer raped her.”

