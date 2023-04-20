QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A few rural New Mexico ranchers have filed a lawsuit in federal court over a significant number of county-owned cattle guards installed around their property. The ranchers allege the situation involving county roadways has made it impossible to move their equipment and animals between pieces of property that they own.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently discussed her investigation at length in a “Behind the Story” interview with KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee. Watch the video embedded on this page for the full conversation.

Ann and Chris discuss how she started working on this investigation, why ranchers believe this is a “conspiracy,” the response she received from those accused in this case, and what’s next. For more context on Ann’s story, view her investigation on KRQE.com. The story is titled: “Cattle guard conspiracy? New Mexico ranchers claim county, neighbors want their land.”

“Behind the Story,” is KRQE News 13’s online exclusive web series, giving viewers a more detailed look into the process and the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page by clicking this link.