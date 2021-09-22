Behind the story: New Mexico healthcare workers attacked on the job

KRQE Investigates

Watch complete deep-dive investigative conversation below

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Well before the crunch of treating tens of thousands of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers across New Mexico have continued to deal with the problem of violent patients. In a two-part series, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently covered the challenging problem and potential solutions.

Gabrielle recently joined Chris McKee in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio to talk about the process of reporting that went into the story. Watch the video above for a complete conversation. Topics covered include how Gabrielle researched the story, how she chose subjects to interview, and what solutions healthcare leaders are hoping are addressed next.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES