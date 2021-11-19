Behind the story: Is Albuquerque keeping up with vacant business problems?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Checking in on Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s promise to address problems with vacant commercial businesses, a new KRQE News 13 investigation explores how the city’s Abandoned and Dilapidated Abatement Property Team or “ADAPT” program is working. The report from KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret explores if Albuquerque’s vacant commercial building problems have gotten worse over the last few years.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently spoke with Ann about her story in an extended interview segment. Watch the “behind the story” video above to learn more about the process Ann took in putting together the story and more.

Among the topics discussed, how ADAPT differs from the work of the city’s Code Enforcement division, more on the Mayor’s thoughts on ADAPT’s track record, and if city leaders think any more can be done to bolster the program.

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a detailed look into the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page by clicking this link.