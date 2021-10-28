Behind the story: Camera hidden in police office vent

KRQE Investigates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) –A hidden camera placed in a New Mexico police department’s office vent sparked a criminal investigation. KRQE News 13’s Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently uncovered the story, outlining questions surrounding the camera’s placement and a potential lawsuit.

In an extended conversation, KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently spoke to Gabrielle about the story involving the Bernalillo Police Department, a former sergeant and the department’s chief. Watch the video above for a complete conversation about the story.

Gabrielle discusses how she heard about the story and obtained documents and photos related to it, among other topics. Also covered in the conversation: the Town of Bernalillo’s sudden press release about the story before it aired and how a special prosecutor is still looking into the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES