Behind the story: Camera hidden in police office vent

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) –A hidden camera placed in a New Mexico police department’s office vent sparked a criminal investigation. KRQE News 13’s Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently uncovered the story, outlining questions surrounding the camera’s placement and a potential lawsuit.

In an extended conversation, KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently spoke to Gabrielle about the story involving the Bernalillo Police Department, a former sergeant and the department’s chief. Watch the video above for a complete conversation about the story.

Gabrielle discusses how she heard about the story and obtained documents and photos related to it, among other topics. Also covered in the conversation: the Town of Bernalillo’s sudden press release about the story before it aired and how a special prosecutor is still looking into the situation.