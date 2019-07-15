Police say Greek man detained in American scientist’s death

In this undated photo provided by her family, showing Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist. A state coroner on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, on the Greek island of Crete says that the body of a woman believed to be the missing American scientist had died as a result of a “criminal act” although her identity still has to be confirmed, after Eaton was reported missing last week. (AP Photo)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police say a Greek man has been detained for questioning in the killing of an American scientist on the island of Crete.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man held Monday was one of 10 people interviewed over the weekend for the investigation of Suzanne Eaton’s slaying.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July 2. Her body was found a week ago.

A coroner has said her death resulted from a criminal act but not provided details.

Homicide detectives traveled from Athens to the island to head the investigation.

Eaton was from California but living and working in Germany when she was killed.