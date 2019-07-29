Frenchman dies in Rome after falling onto banks of Tiber

ROME (AP) — Italian police say a 19-year-old French tourist died early Monday after falling onto the cement banks along the Tiber river in Rome.

The Carabinieri paramilitary police say the teenager had left a pub with two friends when he attempted to get on a parapet bordering the Tiber in central Rome.

The two friends told police that the man tried to walk along the wall as a stunt when he lost his balance and fell onto the cement bank around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Carabinieri say the man, whose name has not been released, died on impact. They are awaiting autopsy reports to see if the incident was alcohol-related.

