Insurance marketplaces offer help with coronavirus job cuts

More than a million people could swamp the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplaces in the coming months as employers lay off staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The insurance markets are a backbone of the Obama-era law President Donald Trump tried to demolish after entering office.

But they are now seen as a key option to help protect people from devastating medical bills while they search for another job and new coverage.

Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the final two weeks of March, far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.

