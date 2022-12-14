NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base is partnering with the cities of Clovis and Portales to create subcommittees to help improve the quality of life for airmen/women and their families. This part of the “Five and Thrive” initiative.

The initiative focuses on five categories; affordable housing, medical care, spouse employment, education and childcare. “The subcommittees comprised of our community members are joining our efforts to tackle these long-term issues,” U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander said in a release.