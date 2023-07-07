NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Industry professionals are calling the problem of unlicensed contractors in the State of New Mexico an epidemic. They said it’s costing New Mexicans millions, and they want the legislature to do something about it.

News 13 has the details from a legislative committee meeting held at CNM Friday morning.

“Unlicensed contracting is an epidemic in New Mexico in the building trades and it is the most common in rural areas,” said Joan Day-Baker, director of political affairs and outreach at the United Association Local Union 412.

She is championing the need for more enforcement of these unlicensed contractors by increasing fines and punishments for doing unlicensed or under-licensed work. “This is costing the state budget millions,” Day-Baker said, “I did a study about four years ago that I believe the state is losing 19 million dollars a year in gross receipts just on residential water heaters being installed by unlicensed contractors.”

Her recommendations to the Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committee also included giving the Construction Industries Division more money for enforcement and launching public service announcements to warn people about the risks of using these unlicensed workers. “We are costing jobs and we are creating a race to the bottom in the industry,” Day-Baker said.

The ideas were met with mixed reactions from the committee members. “This is supposed to be enforced at the local level. If there’s somebody out there working without a business license, that’s a local issue. If they’re working and they’re not licensed in a state then that’s a state issue. I just saw enforcement there and it didn’t make sense to me,” one committee member said.

“It is also up to the consumer to make sure that their contractor, whoever they hire, is licensed. And unfortunately, we can’t hold the hand of every consumer in the state of New Mexico,” said Representative Gail Armstrong (R-Socorro.)

Others saw were supportive of increasing enforcement: “It’s an economic development problem, and it’s a consumer protection problem and the losses on some of these are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Representative Marian Matthews (D-Bernalillo.)

“This is the problem. They don’t have the investigators. If you go to Regulation Licensing [Department], they don’t have investigators for many of the different licenses that are required. And the legislature should be looking at funding investigators for that,” said Representative Bill Rehm (R-Bernalillo.)

Day-Baker told News 13 fines and criminal charges should be increased to discourage this behavior.