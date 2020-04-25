India reopens stores, speeding easing of virus lockdowns

This combination of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows New Delhi’s skyline. India’s air quality improved drastically during a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) – A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards.

The relaxation of the super-strict Indian lockdown came with major caveats. It did not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns and other hotspots.

Shopping malls also remained closed across India.

Still, for families that run small stores, being able to reopen and earn again brought welcome relief.