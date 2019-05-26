Iconic Southeast Albuquerque statue to receive makeover

It’s an Albuquerque landmark – albeit an odd one.

Keeping watch over the southeast part of the city for decades, a massive man who’s taken a beating over time is now getting a major makeover.

Paul Bunyan stands tall near Louisiana and Central. He sees everything, looking over the International District.

You could say he knows the streets of this area of town better than anyone, and over the years he’s taken quite a beating.

He was damaged when the lumber yard he originally belonged to burned down in the 1980s. However, Paul Bunyan was repaired.

Then, a few years ago, his arms and ax were blown off by a strong gust of that classic New Mexico wind.

Today, the iconic lumberjack rises high above the May Cafe, a Vietnamese restaurant.

The owner of the cafe has decided to give him a new paint job. He’s also hired a team of builders to reattach Bunyan’s missing limbs and ax wanting to restore the lumberjack to his original glory.

KRQE News 13 was told Bunyan’s arms will be reattached next week. The cafe’s owner told KRQE News 13 to expect an added surprise with his makeover.