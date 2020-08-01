Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

In this image made from video, a large tree toppled by tropical storm winds is seen in Alto Trujillo, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.(AP Photo)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.

Officials in Miami have 20 evacuation centers on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures. Authorities in North Carolina are ordering people on Ocracoke Island to evacuate beginning Saturday evening. Residents on several islands in the Bahamas also have been told to leave their homes.