Hundreds march through downtown Albuquerque to protest anti-abortion laws

Hundreds marched through downtown Albuquerque Tuesday, protesting anti-abortion laws across the country.

The group Respect New Mexico Women organized the rally at Robinson Park as part of a national day of action. They spoke against new laws in eight states, including Alabama and Georgia, that limit women’s access to abortions.

Protesters say they hope the big turnout will send a message to lawmakers in New Mexico and beyond. “We’re going to have some important elections coming up in 2020. If people think they can make these legislative laws and there’s not going to be any pushback, they’re wrong,” said protestor Tesa Chavez.

The group has criticized New Mexico lawmakers for not approving a recent proposal to decriminalize abortion which would come into play if Roe vs. Wade were ever overturned.